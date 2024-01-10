MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Lyft driver and his passenger came to the aid of a man shot several times while driving his Tesla in East Memphis.

It happened late Friday night at Poplar Avenue and the Ridgeway Loop.

The female passenger in the Lyft told investigators they were southbound on Ridgeway Center Parkway approaching the Ridgeway Loop when they pulled up next to the victim’s Tesla and noticed multiple bullet holes in the driver’s side window.

The woman said she could also hear the victim was in distress. She said she tried to help him out of the Tesla before police arrived.

The victim, who was shot several times, was transported to the Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers located several spent shell casings from a rifle and a handgun near the Tesla and said video from nearby businesses showed the victim was being followed by a white Ford Explorer before the shooting.

MPD has released photographs of the Explorer. If you have seen it or have any information that can help with the investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.