MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators are learning more about a second case of alleged child abuse involving a former daycare worker already facing two charges of child abuse.

A mother is suing the daycare and its staff after what she says happened to her little boy.

In a complaint dated April 10, the mother says she enrolled her 18-month-old at the Academy of Future Leaders in the Medical District. It was in a partnership at the time with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center to offer childcare services to faculty, staff and students.

The complaint states that on April 10, one of the staffers, Joe Craig, physically abused her child by “striking him on the head leaving knots and fracturing the right, fifth, sixth and seventh rib, and causing abrasions on the child’s legs arms face and other locations on his body.”

It went on to state that her child suffered severe personal injuries.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says this civil case is the new case they are investigating.

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services said it’s been involved in an investigation related the lawsuit and new indictment but couldn’t’ give us any specific information about the case. The state’s Department of Human Services, which investigates daycare facilities, is working to gather more information for us.

This on top of another case we told you about earlier this year. WREG Investigators spoke to a father who also enrolled his little boy at the Academy of Future Leaders.

He told us the daycare called in May and told him his son was possibly having a seizure. He got to the daycare before the ambulance.

“I could only see the legs of my son. He was lying on the floor on the carpet by the reception desk. I thought my son is dead,” he said.

He told us his toddler suffered a subdural haematoma, and the brain swelled so bad it impacted his arm, leg and speech. He said he also suffered injuries to his abdomen, liver and spleen.

Daycare workers told the state the “child vomited” and was taken to the restroom to be cleaned up by Craig then went down for a nap.

Authorities haven’t said what they believe exactly happened. Craig was charged in June for aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

On Tuesday, Craig was taken into custody again after being indicted on a second child abuse charge. The indictment says it happened in April, the same time as the incident in the lawsuit, and involved a child 8 years or younger.

Craig has been on our newscast before. He was a standout football player at the University of Memphis.

He remains behind bars on a $500,000 bond.

The mother who is now suing is asking for medical, hospital and psychological expenses and wages she lost while she cared for her child.

The daycare’s administration sent us an email stating they were willing to talk and this has gotten out of hand. We haven’t heard back.

