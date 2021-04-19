New Covid vaccination site to open in Frayser at Southwest Tennessee Community College

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second Covid-19 vaccination site will soon open its doors at Southwest Tennessee Community College.

The site located at the Elbert T. Gill Center will begin distributing the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine on April 20, thanks to a partnership between the Tennessee Department of Health, Shelby County Health Department and the City of Memphis.

The Gill Center is located at 3833 Mountain Terrace in Memphis. The site will utilize a drive-thru system by appointments only each Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shelby County residents can schedule their appointments here or by calling 901-222-SHOT.