New coronavirus research shows local impact of social distancing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New research is giving local leaders in the Mid-South a more exact idea of when the surge of coronavirus cases will happen.

University of Washington researchers started looking at data to help their own medical school prepare, then they started getting requests from other states. So they created a data tool showing stats like beds and supplies available versus what’s needed on any given day.

The data shows Tennessee’s peak resource use will be April 15, but it shows the state will not have a bed shortage in the hospitals or ICUs and it has enough ventilators.

“Even if you buy into the optimistic report today, it’s based on the social distancing we’ve done,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “We can’t let up.”

Social distancing effectiveness helped researchers make these conclusions.

Strickland also said the Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force is relying on different numbers. They said they need to add 1,000 hospital beds.

That’s why officials announced they’re building three makeshift treatment centers.

“We all anticipate a surge to occur within a couple weeks or so,” Shelby County Health Department officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said.

we asked health department officials for this local data.. but they say they can’t release it to the public right now.

Meanwhile, Strickland said there’s another reason they’re counting on their own research rather than national data.

“I don’t know if they consider patients coming from Arkansas and Mississippi into our hospitals,” he said.

Strickland said it’s better to hope for the best and plan for the worst.

WREG contacted University of Washington researchers to try to find out if they took out-of-state patients into account, but we have yet to hear back.