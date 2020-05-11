New child support changes announced to help families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services made several major changes to help parents improve the quality of life for their children.

Non-custodial parents now have the chance to change their child support order if they are serving more than 180 days behind bars and have no source of income.

Non-custodial parents have to establish a reserve to make sure they have enough money to make their child support payments.

The order will also allow parents to get credit if step-parents are paying for their child’s healthcare.

It also creates a $100 monthly minimum on child support payments.

Additionally, the child support program will begin helping non-custodial parents find employment and job training so they can meet their child support obligations.

These revisions which go into effect this week were created by parents, attorneys and human services staff over the past two years.