New Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Officials with the City of West Memphis say a Chick-Fil-A is coming to West Memphis.

City of West Memphis officials cannot confirm the restaurant will be built off West Service Road, but someone close to the project showed WREG the building permit and the proposed plans.

While Mayor Marco McClendon can’t say for sure what’s going in the spot, he said the construction is exciting.

“We’re very happy about it coming and we can’t wait until they make the official announcement,” McClendon said.

Chick-fil-A is a small part of a major development push in West Memphis. McClendon said more than 1800 jobs have been created within the last year.

“I think Southland was a catalyst when helping with their investment,” McClendon said. “Many businesses knew that we can support those type of industries as well as retail spots here in west Memphis.”

McClendon said it’s not just the several-hundred million dollar Southland Casino Racing expansion they have going on. The city is also touting an 1800-acre mega site to draw business, along with other restaurants and retail on the way.

McClendon said West Memphis can also reap benefits from the growth downtown Memphis is experiencing. As many people move downtown, they can make the short trip across the river to shop in West Memphis as well.

WREG has reached out to Chick-fil-A corporate for comment but have not heard back.