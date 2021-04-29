New Beale Street hotel to host star-studded events for grand opening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bluff City’s newest hotel opens Thursday, and several local celebrities will be there to welcome the first guests.

The new Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis will be the first hotel on Beale Street, and management is making a big deal of its grand opening. Jerry Lee Lewis, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, soccer star Tim Howard, Zach Randolph and Tony Allen are among the guests set to appear at the big event.

Events will take place all across the hotel starting at 7 p.m. The evening will conclude with a rooftop concert by Beck & Call.

For more information on the hotel, click here.