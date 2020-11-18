New bank branch part of commercial growth near new Raleigh Civic Center

MEMPHIS — Patriot Bank and Patriot Bank Mortgage held grand opening ceremonies today for their brand new Raleigh branch. The Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon officially at midday, opening the location at 3535 Austin Peay Highway at Yale.

The Raleigh Springs branch is an extension of development near the new Raleigh Springs Civic Center on the former site of Raleigh Springs Mall. Patriot Bank wanted to strengthen its community investment efforts and expand its bank footprint with a branch located within the Memphis city limits. When the property previously occupied by a another bank became available, Patriot bought it in July.

“Patriot Bank is excited to expand and offer our Patriot Bank (and) Patriot Mortgage services in the north Memphis and Raleigh area. We will soon be celebrating 20 years of customer service and look forward to continued growth due in large part to this expansion opportunity,” said bank chairman and CEO Charles Ennis.

The new location will be open Monday through Saturday and will specialize in onsite mortgage services to assist with new construction, refinancing, and permanent home financing. The bank offers a wide range of financial products and services including ATM, night depository, online banking, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, Money Market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, commercial loans, checking and savings accounts.

Since 2001, Patriot Bank has been a full-service bank with a focus on community service. The bank is headquartered in Barretville, TN near Millington. Since its inception, Patriot has served the growing markets of northern Shelby County, Tipton County, and west Fayette County with a wide range of consumer and commercial accounts. In addition, the bank is a recognized mortgage leader in the Shelby County area