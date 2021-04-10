New Arkansas virus cases, per capita, lowest in the nation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Data from Johns Hopkins University on Saturday shows Arkansas’ number of new coronavirus cases per capita during the past two weeks is the lowest in the nation.

The data shows Arkansas with 72.6 new cases per 100,000 residents to rank 52nd in the U.S. The data includes the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The state health department reports 332,053 total cases since the pandemic began and 5,661 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

According to the Johns Hopkins data, the rolling average of deaths during the past two weeks in the state has fallen from 7.7 per day to 3.8.