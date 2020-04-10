Netflix is bringing ‘Tiger King’ back for one more episode

Netflix is bringing back its widely talked about docuseries “Tiger King” for one more episod

Netflix is bringing back its widely talked about docuseries “Tiger King” for one more episode.

The streaming giant announced Thursday that it would release an eighth episode of the show, titled “The Tiger King and I,” on April 12.

The episode is an aftershow hosted by comedian Joel McHale, who is featured in Netflix’s announcement wearing themed attire (a cowboy hat and a a leopard print shawl).

McHale said he interviewed people from the show, including John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

“I talk to a lot of people involved in the project,” McHale says in the video. “To see what’s happened in their lives since the release of the series. It’s eye-opening and, hopefully, funny.”

“Tiger King,” which was released by Netflix on March 20, follows a group of people who own tigers.

The series specifically chronicles Joseph Maldonado-Passage, or “Joe Exotic,” a keeper of big cats in Oklahoma who allegedly orchestrated a plot to kill Carole Baskin, a woman who runs a facility called Big Cat Rescue and had lobbied to shut down operations like his.

The series garnered 34 million unique views in the first 10 days of its release in the US alone, according to measurement company Nielsen.

Since its release, the show has become a stronghold in pop culture, becoming the subject of everything from memes to think pieces.