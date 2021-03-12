Netflix cracking down on password sharing: ‘You need your own account to keep watching’

(WJW/NEXSTAR) — Netflix is cracking down on those who may be borrowing other people’s passwords to watch its streaming service.

The streaming platform and production giant is attempting a trial crackdown by sending pop-up messages to those they think are watching by way of someone else’s account.

The prompt tells customers “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

In order to continue, they need to verify the account with a E-mail or Text Code, or create a new account with a 30-Day Free Trial, according to The Streamable.

A Netflix spokesperson told The Streamable, “This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so.”

Some users report they simply pressed “verify later” and the warning has yet to return a second time, according to GammaWire. Netflix terms of use state an account can only be shared with members of your household: “The Netflix service and any content viewed through our service are for your personal and non-commercial use only and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

It’s not clear if the tests will lead to more widespread account crackdowns.