MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in the Nutbush neighborhood say a burglar was left bloody and bruised Saturday after he was caught red-handed inside a home’s attic, wearing the homeowner’s clothes.

Neighbors said the homeowner chased the man down Mayflower Avenue and held him until police arrived.

Rosea Prince said the suspect ran toward her house to get away from the homeowner and tried to fight off the homeowner with some hedge clippers and a tire.

“He ran into our yard, grabbed the clippers, and tried to stab him with it, but he got too scared, and then the police came,” said Prince

The suspect, later identified as Christopher Barker, 31, was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property.

Victim’s house in the 3700 block of Mayflower

Mayflower Avenue in Nutbush

The homeowner told police when he arrived at his house in the 3700 block of Mayflower, he noticed his storm door was open, and when he went inside, he saw a pile of his clothing by the front door.

The victim said he heard a noise in his attic and saw the ladder was down. He said he saw Barker in the attic wearing one of his jackets and told him to come down.

The victim said Barker came down the steps and dove out a window, and the man chased after him.

Neighbors said they recognized Barker as someone from the neighborhood and said he took a beating.

Christopher Barker

“He deserved it,” said Prince. “It’s a normal day in the neighborhood because things like this happen a lot. It’s tiring. You just get used to it. There is nothing we can really do.”

Barker’s bond was set at $5,000. He is scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge on Tuesday.