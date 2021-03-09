Neighbors concerned after water from vacant Damascus Road building floods street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis neighbors are concerned about a vacant building after water from the building flooded their street last week.

It happened on Joy Lane near I-240 and Airways during the recent cold snap. Residents told WREG water came gushing out of the old Damascus Road building into the road and flooded the back yards of at least two homes.

They said homeless people have also been living inside the building, which has been vacant for years.

“When the water came in, they came out and moved into outside buildings,” said Zachary Watson.

In 2012, Sharon Paige, then the president and CEO of Damascus Road Residential Center, announced plans to turn the building near Airways into a home for non-violent juvenile offenders.

In 2015, Damascus Road Residential Center asked the Memphis City Council for $300,00 to use the space as a haven for at-risk teens, but that never happened. In fact, Damascus Road Residential Center’s Facebook page hasn’t been active since 2011.

While there is a locked gate at the entrance of the boarded-up building, portions of a wooden fence along the perimeter have fallen down, giving anyone access to the building.

Monday, we saw that several exteriors doors had been opened and there were mattresses, trash and other items all over the outside of the building.

“I wish they would tear it down or do something with it,” Watson said.

MLGW said when crews showed up at the property on Joy Lane over the weekend they saw the building was flooded and because the front gate was locked they were forced to turn off a street valve. They couldn’t tell us if the water was from a burst pipe.

The city of Memphis said right now there are no active cases at that location, but after looking at the pictures we provided to them they plan to send out commercial inspectors to investigate the Joy Lane property.

“If the business is no longer there the property owner is responsible to make sure that structure is boarded and secure. If an inspector goes out there and it is not secured — meaning it’s open to casual entry — then the city will contract with someone to board it up and then we will bill the property owner for those expenses,” said Arlenia Cole with the city of Memphis.

We tried to contact the owner of the building to find out what they plan to do with the property, but so far have not heard back from anyone.

“This has been sitting here for a while. It’s an eyesore,” said Watson.

Neighbors also believe the building, in its current condition, is not safe for anyone.