Neighbors concerned after deadly shooting at Whitehaven apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents living at The Birches Apartments in Whitehaven said they were inside their homes when multiple gunshots rang out, killing a man and sending police in search of the person responsible.

Crime scene tape was all that was left following Tuesday night’s shooting. Police told WREG a man was shot and killed at the back of the apartment near a dumpster around 9 p.m. When they arrived, the gunman was nowhere to be found.

Officers spent much of the night searching the complex and speaking with those living nearby, gathering evidence and clues as to what exactly happened.

Authorities did not release the victim’s identity.

“He could’ve been a person that just came into the area,” said one neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera. She said she was inside her home when those deadly shots were fired.

She told WREG’s Quametra Wilborn that the complex is typically quiet and eveyone sticks to themselves. You can imagine her concern upon learning that someone was killed.

“It’s all about who you are, where you come from, what you drive, what church you go to, but no unity,” she said.

Neighbors told WREG surveillance cameras are set up around the complex. They hope it will provide some answers for the family and authorities.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.