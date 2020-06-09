Neighborhood riddled with bullets after two drive-by shootings at South Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people are recovering, including a 70-year-old woman and an 18-month-old girl, after a house was shot up in broad daylight, and it was all caught on camera.

The gunmen paid a nasty visit to the South Memphis home twice, and WREG was there moments after the second shooting.

The camera also captured a silver Mercedes and a black G-wagon in front of the house in the Glenview neighborhood off East McLemore.

The house was initially shot at around 3 p.m. Monday, then a few hours later after police left, they came back again shooting.

The second shooting injured four people, including a 70-year-old woman and 18-month-old girl.

Mary and Edward Mayhew have lived on the street for decades.

“The most traumatic thing for me actually was seeing my neighbor on the porch because I thought she was dead,” Edward said.

They live next door to the targeted home.

They said the older woman who was hit owns the house, but she doesn’t currently live there. Her daughter does, so she visits often.

“They were about to leave when the second round started,” Mary Mayhew said.

When stray gunfire hit the Mayhews’ home, a toothbrush was struck by a bullet.

“That’s basically my bedroom, and normally I might be sitting in a chair by the window where the bullets came through,” Edward Mayhew said.

The 70-year-old woman is the only person currently in critical condition.

The Mayhews are hoping she recovers.

“Oh, she’s a very beautiful person, she’s a beautiful person,” Mary said. “I wouldn’t take her for no one else as a neighbor.”

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.