Neighborhood calls for safety measures after fiery crash at South Memphis bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly weekend accident is causing one Memphis neighborhood to call for safety measures after a fiery crash which killed one man and severely injured a child.

The crash happened in South Memphis on Sunday at the intersection of Hernando and Effie.

Memphis Police said Jonathan Lacy, 31, lost control of his Jeep truck and slammed into a concrete pillar underneath the railroad track bridge near the intersection. It burst into flames.

Lacy died at the scene. A 9-year-old was thrown from the vehicle.

W.H Harris lives in the neighborhood and heard the crash. He said it was like something out of a movie.

“I came out, first I saw some flashing lights going up and down,” Harris said.

People in the area said this bridge has caused problems for a long time, and accidents at this intersection are nothing new. People in the area said 18 wheelers get stuck under the bridge all the time.

Richard Tynes, who lives nearby, said he saw this happen first-hand.

“There are a lot of accidents right there,” Tynes said. “They miss a stop and keep on going up under that bridge and hit it. Bam! I mean every time you look up somebody running into it.”

Memphis Police said there were eight accidents near the intersection at the bridge between Aug. 20 of last year to Aug. 20, of this year. The bridge itself holds up a railroad crossing, and the road underneath is narrow, not to mention it is low clearance.

People in the area said the bridge needs to be modified and more signage is needed to alert motorists about its narrow road and low clearance. Some even said perhaps the bridge could be widened.