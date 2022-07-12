MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say an alert neighbor helped them catch at least one burglar who broke into a woman’s home while she was in the hospital.

Norman Griffin said he called police Monday morning after seeing a strange car pull into the driveway of the woman’s house on Barron Avenue.

He said when officers arrived, a man was pulling a large refrigerator out the front door.

“It was too big to put on their car. I don’t know how they planned to move it to the car,” said Griffin.

Griffin said he saw two men and two women at the home.

Police said they told the man with the fridge, 40-year-old Finus Rodgers, to sit on the curb, but he ran away.

They were able to catch him, but Griffin said the two women got away.

“The other cars arrived and didn’t block the driveway, and the woman backed out and took off,” he said.

Griffin said the homeowner’s relatives also discovered her television and central air conditioning unit was missing.

Finus Rodgers

He said it’s sad some people feel the need to steal from others to get by, and said neighbors on Barron will continue to look out for each other.

“That’s what we do. Everybody is in the over sixty crew over here,” said Griffin. “I’m no hero.”

Rodgers is charged with aggravated burglary and evading arrest. Griffin said the other man with him just walked away.

If you know anything about the burglary, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.

