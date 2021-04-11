Neighbor charged with attempting to kidnap 9-year-old girl from Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old Nashville man attempted to kidnap his neighbor’s nine-year-old daughter while she and her younger brother were home alone Saturday evening, according to police.

An arrest warrant states officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to a reported kidnapping at an apartment complex in Davidson County, the location of which was not disclosed.

When officers spoke with the little girl’s mother, police said she told them she and her husband left the two children, ages four and nine, alone at the residence, while they went to the store.

A warrant alleges Jacob Keener, who lives in a nearby apartment, entered the victim’s home through an unlocked patio door, grabbed the nine-year-old girl by the hand and led her to a grassy area outside.

A witness reported seeing Keener “place his hands on [the child’s] waist to keep her from going anywhere,” according to the warrant. The paperwork states the little girl was able to escape from Keener and run back to her residence.

Keener, 21, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail late Saturday night on a charge of attempted especially aggravated kidnapping of a child and aggravated burglary. His bond was set at $100,000.

A booking photo for Keener was not immediately released by law enforcement.