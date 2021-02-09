Need your second Covid-19 dose? Appointments now available for Friday, February 12

University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The clinic, staffed by Pitt faculty and students from Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, and Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will vaccinate some 800 personnel, over two days, who are work in healthcare roles, including students from Chatham College, Community College of Allegheny County, Duquesne University, LaRoche University, Pittsburgh Technical College and Pitt who work with patients. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UPDATE: All appointments have now been filled.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department has new appointment slots open for Friday, February 12, for those who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and need the second.

The appointments are available at Germantown Baptist Church on Friday, February 12, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can only sign up for these slots if you have received the first Moderna dose on or before January 19 or the first Pfizer dose on or before January 26.

To sign up for a slot, click here.

Second doses are also being offered on Saturday, February 13, at the Pipkin Building at 940 Early Maxwell Road. Those time slots have already been filled.