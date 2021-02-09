Need your second Covid-19 dose? Appointments now available for Friday, February 12

UPDATE: All appointments have now been filled.
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department has new appointment slots open for Friday, February 12, for those who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and need the second.
The appointments are available at Germantown Baptist Church on Friday, February 12, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
You can only sign up for these slots if you have received the first Moderna dose on or before January 19 or the first Pfizer dose on or before January 26.
To sign up for a slot, click here.
Second doses are also being offered on Saturday, February 13, at the Pipkin Building at 940 Early Maxwell Road. Those time slots have already been filled.