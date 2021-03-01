Need the second Moderna Covid-19 vaccine? Appointments now available News Posted: Mar 1, 2021 / 01:27 PM CST / Updated: Mar 1, 2021 / 01:27 PM CST RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP) MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis announced second dose appointments for Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine have been made available online. The appointments are for March 8 at the Pipkin Building. To sign up, click here. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction