Need the second Moderna Covid-19 vaccine? Appointments now available

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis announced second dose appointments for Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine have been made available online.

The appointments are for March 8 at the Pipkin Building.

To sign up, click here.