Need a little excitement? Tune into VCA wrestling Sundays on WREG

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s some exciting news for Mid-South wrestling fans — for the first time on WREG-TV, there will be professional wrestling starting this Sunday at 12:06 a.m.

The half hour program “Velocity Championship Action,” produced by Memphis-based VCA Wrestling promises non-stop action and will feature wrestling legends as well as new talent.

Lamarrus “The Pharaoh” Brooks is a VCA wrestler and instructor at VCA’s wrestling school. Brooks promises the half-hour show will deliver the type of action Memphis fans have always craved.

“You know, it’s great entertainment and we want everybody to watch,” Brooks said. “You’ll see a lot of faces you’ve never seen, mixed with some of the “old school” wrestling legends like Bill Dundee, who also helps train fresh new talent.

Jared “X” Rawlings is a 17-year-old White Station High student who takes his wrestling very seriously.

“I’m between a ‘striker’ and a ‘high flyer.’ I do kicks, I do flips. Anything you’d be looking for in a ‘smaller’ gentleman,” Rawlings said. “It’s really physcially demanding and you shouldn’t show up to the ‘squared circle’ thinking that it’s going to be a walk in the park, ‘cause you will definitely be told different.”

Anthony Chunn, 24 and from Wynne, Arkansas has the same attitude.

“Tank,” as he’s known in the ring, promises WREG-TV viewers an “explosive” half hour.

“Tank is a powerhouse brawler type of guy. So, when they hear Tank, they’re like, ‘Yea, straight to the point,’” he said.

VCA wrestling airs this Sunday and every Sunday morning from 12:06 to 12:36 a.m. following Inside Edition.