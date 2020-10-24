Nearly a dozen cars burglarized at Cordova hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say thieves broke into 11 cars at the Holiday Inn behind Wolfchase Galleria around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Investigators say the car burglars got into each vehicle by smashing the windows. Will Hulon’s car was one of them.

“Yeah. I was pretty upset,” Hulon said.

Police say four men were caught on camera getting out of a white Mercedes, then breaking into vehicles in the parking lot on New Brunswick Road. Investigators say they stole several items, but they didn’t get anything out of Hulon’s car because he doesn’t leave anything valuable in it.

“Don’t leave anything that anybody would want to take,” Hulon said, “Unfortunately, it was dark and I guess they couldn’t see that there was nothing in the car, so they smashed the window.”

This is the second time cars have been burglarized in a Memphis Holiday Inn parking lot this week.

The other string of incidents happened at a location off Elvis Presley where 11 other vehicles had their windows smashed. Police released surveillance video of four suspects and investigators are trying to figure out if those men are the same four men who broke into cars at the hotel near Wolfchase.

So far, police haven’t made any arrests in either case.

“Hopefully, the police will catch them,” Hulon said, “Would love to see, you know, those people come to justice.”

If you know anything about these break-ins please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.