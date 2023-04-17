MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Almost 30 cars were broken into near the University of Memphis south campus Sunday.

The parent of a student tells us an alarm went off, saying a student’s car was broken into a little after 5 p.m.

When they went outside, they say they saw 29 vehicles with damage.

One father says he is concerned over security since this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“As a parent, we are really concerned for their safety. Not only for their safety when they are coming into this parking lot but, just think what would have happened if they would have come up on the scene when this was happening,” he said.

He says parents are now reaching out to the school to set up a meeting about the crime, how to keep their kids safe and to see what their options are for some of the damage

We have reached out to the university and will let you know once we hear back.