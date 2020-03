MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Thursday that the NCAA Tournament will be canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The decision came as the NCAA said all remaining NCAA winter and spring sports championships will be canceled.

Both the men’s and women’s 2020 basketball championships are canceled.

NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/p4vCzvzmvo pic.twitter.com/yqAHak4HO5 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 12, 2020

Emmert said the decision came as COVID-19, coronavirus, becomes an evolving public health threat.

This decision changes from Wednesday’s decision to play without fans in attendance.