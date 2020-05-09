NBA facilities open, but few teams return for start of voluntary workouts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday was expected to be a big day for the NBA.

Shuttered since March 12 because of COVID-19, the league was hoping to open its doors to voluntary workouts at team facilities in states where stay-at-home orders have been relaxed.

Except few teams have done just that.

Only two, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers, have reportedly opened their doors, with a handful of other teams set to return next week.

As for the Grizzlies, there’s no word yet on their plans.

The team has made no comment, and things seemed pretty quiet Friday at FedEx Forum.

When players do return, they’ll do so under stringent guidelines.

No more than four people can be in the facility at any time.

The players must wear masks except when working out and only individual work.

No group practices or scrimmages are allowed.

No head coach or assistant coaches can be on hand.

The latest safety protocol: anyone whose temperature reads above 99 degrees will be turned away.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also hosted a conference call with the league’s players to answer questions and concerns.