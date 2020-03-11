NBA considering banning fans, moving games due to coronavirus

NEW YORK — NBA officials will be meeting on Wednesday to discuss several options when it comes to protecting players and fans from the coronavirus.

The league has already taken steps to mitigate the spread by banning the media from the player locker rooms. Players themselves have also been advised to limit their interaction with fans by not shaking hands or signing as many autographs.

At the FedEx Forum, the Grizzlies have stepped up their cleaning of the arena and have added hand sanitizing stations around the building.

But all of that may be for nothing if the NBA decides to hold games without fans.

According to ESPN, that is one of the options on the table during Wednesday’s meeting between the board of governors and the commissioners. Another option would be to move games to cities where there have not been any reported coronavirus cases.

They are even mulling the possibility of suspending games for the foreseeable future.

Meetings are also scheduled for Thursday.