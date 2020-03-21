Navy Personnel Command staff member tests positive for novel coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Navy Personnel Command staff member in Millington has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is following the medical guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a press release from the Navy, the staff member started showing symptoms on March 18 and was tested at Baptist East Memorial Hospital.

NPC is following the guidelines put in place by the Department of Defense, and all personnel who traveled abroad are under a 14-day isolation period.