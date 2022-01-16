LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Thousands of flights have been either delayed or canceled around the United States as a winter storm hits the East Coast on the holiday weekend.

As of Sunday afternoon, Harry Reid International Airport reported at least 34 flight cancelations and at least 59 flights delayed in arrival and departure flights involving various airlines, including American, Southwest, and Delta.

According to Flightaware, 4,910 flights worldwide have been canceled, 2,962 of those are either in or out of the U.S. or within the U.S.

American Airlines canceled 658 flights or 22 % of its operation.

Last week, the airline issued a travel alert allowing customers whose travel plans may be impacted by this inclement weather to rebook flights without a fee.

American isn’t the only carrier canceling flights. As of Sunday afternoon, Southwest canceled 343 flights, or 10% of its operation, while Delta Air Lines canceled 244 flights or 11% of its operation.

According to FlightAware, at least 8 flights at Reid International Airport were listed as canceled for Monday.

If you are flying, it’s recommended you sign up for text alerts so you can be notified of any flight changes.