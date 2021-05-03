Search continues for Mississippi student missing near Alabama Gulf coast island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (AP) — Authorities continue to search for a Mississippi student who went missing Sunday while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico at Alabama’s Dauphin Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard tells local news outlets that Rob Brent is a student at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The Coast Guard says Brent was reported missing around 6 p.m. Sunday after last being seen near a sandbar on the island’s west end.

Coast Guard boats and aviation units were looking for Brent Monday, as was the Mobile County sheriff’s flotilla, Dauphin Island emergency responders and the Alabama Marine Patrol.