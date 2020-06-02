‘News Nation,’ prime-time cable newscast, sets Sept. 1 premiere date

WGN America will launch News Nation, a live, prime-time national newscast this summer.

Nexstar, the company that owns both WREG and WGN America, announced the anchors and a premiere date of Sept. 1.

The three-hour newscast will air every night from 7 to 10 p.m. Central Time.

News Nation aims to be a fact-based, unbiased newscast, telling stories from across the country that impact you and your family. While other cable news shows are broadcasting opinionated talk, News Nation will stick to the facts and inform you about what’s happening around the country.

There will be a heavy emphasis on breaking news as well as forecasting and following severe weather.

Go to wgnamerica.com to learn more, and to access the channel finder for your cable system.