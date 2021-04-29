Mississippi man pleads guilty to killing bald eagle on his property

OXFORD, Miss. — An Aberdeen, Mississippi man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to shooting a bald eagle on his property last Sept. 11.

Timothy Lee Childers, 69, was ordered to pay $3,150 to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a $3,500 fine to the Lacey Act Reward Account, in addition to forfeiting his gun and scope to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. He also was placed on probation for a year.

A Fish & Wildlife agent called the killing “senseless.”

It is a misdemeanor to kill bald eagles under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.