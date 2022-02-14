Credit: @ambercourtassistedliving via Storyful

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of an assisted living facility got engaged in Brooklyn, New York, to the cheers of healthcare staff, in a video posted August 6.



Video uploaded to Instagram by the pair’s assisted living facility shows 76-year-old Jeffrey Miller proposing to 71-year-old Gloria Alexis with a ring, surrounded by red roses and balloons.



Local news reported Alexis had been recently hospitalized.



According to Amber Court Assisted Living, Miller had said: “I miss her so much, as soon as she gets back I’m going to ask her to marry me.”



Fortunately for the smitten groom, Alexis said yes.