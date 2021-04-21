Knox County DA: No charges for officer in fatal shooting of 17-year-old at school

Police work in the area of Austin-East Magnet High School after a reported shooting Monday, April 12, 2021. Authorities say multiple people including a police officer have been shot at the school. (Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Knox County district attorney has announced that the police officer who shot and killed a student in a Tennessee high school will not face criminal charges.

District Attorney General Charme Allen said Wednesday that she determined Knoxville police Officer Jonathon Clabough was justifiable in fatally shooting 17-year-old Anthony J. Thompson Jr. under Tennessee’s self-defense law.

Allen added that she wouldn’t press any other charges against the three other officers present at the time of the April 12 shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in the East Tennessee city.

Allen also released various police body camera tapes, surveillance footage, 911 audio and other documents surrounding the shooting.