MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minnesota police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence.

Kim Potter was convicted in December manslaughter in the 2021 killing of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. She was sentenced only on the more serious charge in accordance with state law.

Wright was killed after officers pulled him over for having expired license tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.

Wright’s mother — who addressed the court this morning — says she’ll never be able to forgive Potter.

“I refer to her as the defendant because I will not give her the respect by calling her by her name. She referred to Dante over and over again as the driver as if killing wasn’t enough to dehumanize him and she never once said his name and for that, I will never be able to forgive you,” Katie Wright said.

Potter faced a maximum of about eight and a half years in prison — but the judge said “mitigating factors exist” to justify the lower sentence of two years.

Judge Regina Chu said Potter will serve two-thirds of her sentence, or 16 months in prison, with the rest on parole. She has earned credit for 58 days.

Judge Chu said the lesser sentence was warranted because Potter was “in the line of duty and doing her job in attempting to lawfully arrest Daunte Wright” when she said she mistook her gun for her Taser.