Below this gallery contains a series of images captured before, during and after the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

FILE – Supporters of President Donald Trump gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

FILE – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence talk before a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool, File)

FILE – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence officiate as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., departs as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to count the Electoral College votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE – Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., center, and other lawmakers prepare to evacuate the floor as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE – Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., stands on a chair as lawmakers prepare to evacuate the floor as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE – House of Representatives members leave the floor of the House chamber as protesters try to break into the chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE – Members of Congress leave the floor of the House chamber as rioters try to break into the chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE – Lawmakers evacuate the floor as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE – In this photo from Jan. 6, 2021, security forces draw their guns as rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break into the House of Representatives chamber to disrupt the Electoral College process, at the Capitol in Washington. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced today, Friday, Jan. 22, that she will send the article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate on Monday, triggering the start of the former president’s trial on a charge of incitement of insurrection over the deadly Capitol riot. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE – Police with guns drawn watch as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

FILE – U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn watch as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

FILE – U.S. Capitol Police direct lawmakers to evacuate the House Chamber as rioters breach the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo U.S. Capitol Police secure a door as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE – U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd helps to direct the evacuation as the House chamber comes under attack by rioters during the congressional certification of the presidential election, at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. Minutes later, Lt. Byrd fatally shot Trump protester, Ashli Babbitt, as she and other rioters were breaking into the Speaker’s Lobby where members of Congress were retreating. After enduring threats and investigations, Lt. Byrd spoke publicly for the first time about the ordeal during a NBC News interview, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE – A member of the bomb squad walks on the House floor after rioters who support President Donald Trump broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE – The House Chamber is empty after a hasty evacuation as rioters tried to break into the chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE – U.S. Capitol Police officials meet on the floor of the House Chamber after rioters tried to break into the chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

A variety of flags carried by rioters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, that were left behind outside one of the entrances on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Afterrioters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., leaves the Senate floor as the Senate returns to the House chamber to continue the joint session of the House and Senate to count the Electoral College votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Members of ATF police stand in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol after rioters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Law enforcement members walk in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol after rioters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Police walk in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol after rioters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Members of the U.S. Capitol Police walk in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol after rioters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in November’s presidential election during a joint session of Congress after working through the night, at the Capitol in Washington, in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, 2021. Violent rioters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Wednesday, disrupting the process. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

FILE – Members of Congress shelter in the House gallery as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE – Members of Congress and others shelter in the House gallery as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE – Members of Congress and others shelter in the House gallery as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE – People shelter in the House gallery as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Washington Metropolitan Police department officers assist U.S. Capitol Police with rioters on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A protester confronts Washington Metropolitan Police department officers as they assist U.S. Capitol Police with rioters on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand outside a door on the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol as rioters storm the capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

A U.S. Capitol Police officer is surrounded by rioters at a door on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Washington Metropolitan Police department officers assist U.S. Capitol Police with rioters on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Members of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department help U.S. Capitol Police clear the West Front Senate Plaza of rioters on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

U.S. Capitol Police offices assist a person who was knocked to the ground during rioting on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

U.S. Capitol Police officers try to hold back rioters on the West Frontof the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

FILE – People listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

FILE – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence officiate as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE – President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

FILE – A man dressed as George Washington kneels and prays near the Washington Monument with a Donald Trump flag on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

FILE – With the Washington Monument in the background, people attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump near the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., top center, arrive along with other senators for a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the electoral votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE – Police keep a watch on rioters Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE – Supporters of President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE – Supporters of President Donald Trump riot outside the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE – Supporters of President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE – U.S. Capitol Police try to hold back rioters outside the east doors to the House side of the U.S. Capitol, Jan 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE – Supporters of President Donald Trump gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

FILE – People shelter in the House gallery as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE – U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn watch as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE – U.S. Capitol Police hold rioters at gun-point near the House Chamber inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE – U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE – Supporters of President Donald Trump are seen outside the Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

FILE – Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

FILE – The House chamber is empty after a hasty evacuation as rioters tried to break into the chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE – Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE – Rioters break television equipment outside the the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

FILE – A flag left by supporters of President Donald Trump outside the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

FILE – District of Columbia National Guard stand outside the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, after a day of rioting protesters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE – House of Representatives members leave the floor of the House chamber as protesters try to break into the chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence talk before a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to count the Electoral College votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)