ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jury deliberations are set to begin Wednesday in the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers.

The officers were there when Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd, but did not intervene, even as Floyd was dying.

The defense argues the officers received poor training and deferred to Chauvin’s seniority.

Chauvin, who was convicted of Floyd’s murder, pleaded guilty to violating his civil rights.

The other officers pleaded not guilty.