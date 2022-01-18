(WTAJ) — Most people listen to Taylor Swift and cry for free. Now, one company wants to hire someone to listen to breakup songs for 24 hours.

FinanceBuzz is accepting applications for a “DJ of Heartache” who will be paid $1,100 to listen to 24 hours’ worth of songs that will make you stare longingly out the window. The playlist features tracks from Taylor Swift and Adele of course.

Online applications are due by Jan. 31 at midnight ET, and a candidate will be selected by Feb. 2. The DJ of Heartache will have until Feb. 6 to listen to the playlist. After that, they get to generate five playlists of their own: the five stages of grief after a breakup.

FinanceBuzz says breakups become more common as the new year rolls around, which can cause financial strain. The $1,100 of payment is their estimation of how much it costs for someone to get back on their feet after a breakup.

Applicants must be based in the United States and be at least 18 years old.