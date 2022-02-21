WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee Airman has died following a non-combat related incident overseas, according to the Department of Defense.

The DOD announced on Monday that 27-year-old Staff Sergeant Dennis F. Melton, from Waverly, died at the Nigerien Air Base 101 in Niamey, Niger. Staff Sergeant Melton was deployed with the 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron.

The department did not release details on what contributed to Melton’s death and said the incident is under investigation. He died on February 18.

Staff Sergeant Melton was assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.