Bruce Willis movie filming in Jackson, Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — People in Mississippi’s capital city are being told to expect downtown street closures and explosions for the filming of an action movie that stars Bruce Willis.

A bank heist movie called “A Day to Die” has been filming in Jackson this month, with Willis shooting scenes in several places, including a street outside the Governor’s Mansion.

A business group that works to keep the area safe and clean said Friday that action scenes with special effects and explosions are scheduled to be filmed Monday and Tuesday near the mansion.

Willis has starred in the “Die Hard” movies, “Pulp Fiction” and “The Sixth Sense.”