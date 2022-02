MEMPHIS, Tenn.– AT&T is doing what they can to keep customers connected to their loved ones during the recent events in Ukraine.

Starting February 26th through March 7th, the phone company is offering unlimited long distance calling from the U.S. to Ukraine.

The offer is valid for all AT&T customers.

AT&T said customers may still receive alerts during these dates, but their accounts will reflect the credits or waived voice charges.

