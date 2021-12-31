LOS ANGELES, CA — Actress, comedian, and American icon Betty White has reportedly died two weeks before her 100th birthday, according to her agent.

TMZ reports that law enforcement said she died at her home Friday around 11:30 a.m.

White’s birthday was Jan. 17.

According to TMZ, White had the longest career for any woman in television before her death which spanned over 80 years. White is best known for her role as Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” sitcom which ran for seven years. She began her career in radio during the 1940s, eventually landing her own radio program.

She was also known for her role of Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and her role in her self-titled television series “The Betty White Show.” According to TMZ, White acted in 115 productions including “The Love Boat,” “Mama’s Family,” and “That ’70s Show.”

White’s agent and close friend reportedly told People Magazine, “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever.”

Three days ago, White tweeted about her milestone birthday and being on the cover of People Magazine.

My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow. https://t.co/kTQnsbMDGK — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 28, 2021

White was reportedly not suffering from any illnesses. According to TMZ, she is believed to have died from natural causes.

WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.