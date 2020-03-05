A cruise ship that carried a man who died from coronavirus is headed back to California with 2,500 passengers

In this Feb. 11, 2020 photo, the Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco. California’s first coronavirus fatality is an elderly patient who apparently contracted the illness on a cruise, authorities said Wednesday, March 4, and a medical screener at Los Angeles International Airport is one of six new confirmed cases. The cruise ship is at sea but is expected to skip its next port and return to San Francisco by Thursday, according to a statement from Dr. Grant Tarling, the chief medical officer for the Carnival Corp., which operates the Grand Princess. Any current passengers who were also on the February trip will be screened. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

(CNN) — The fate of 2,500 people headed back to the US remains a mystery as their cruise ship won’t be allowed to dock in San Francisco anytime soon.

That’s because the Grand Princess cruise ship previously carried a passenger who just became the first person to die from coronavirus in California.

The Grand Princess was on a 15-day voyage and was scheduled to return Saturday. But the trip was cut short after news broke Wednesday of the California man’s death.

The ship is now near the California coast, but must remain at sea as it awaits coronavirus test kits to be delivered by helicopter.

“Public health officials have advised that no guests will be permitted to disembark until all results have been received,” Princess Cruises said in a statement.

But not all passengers will be tested.

“While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently on board, the CDC has identified groups of guests and crew who will be tested before arrival into San Francisco,” the cruise line said.

“There are fewer than 100 guests and crew identified for testing, including all in-transit guests (guests who were on the previous Mexico voyage and remained onboard for the current Hawaii voyage), those guests and crew who have experienced influenza-like illness symptoms on this voyage, and guests currently under care for respiratory illness.”

Passenger Sharon Lane said she’s worried about elderly guests on board, who may be more vulnerable to coronavirus.

“People are starting to get worried and especially on this cruise,” said Lane, who’s from the United Kingdom. “On this cruise, it’s mainly really elderly people.”

At least 21 people — 11 passengers and 10 crew members — currently on board the Grand Princess ship have developed symptoms of illness, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Newsom declared a state of emergency and said local health officials are working with their federal counterparts to trace people who had contact with the man who died.

“This emergency proclamation will help the state further prepare our communities and our health care system in the event it spreads more broadly,” he said.

Princess Cruises said it has shared relevant travel and health data with the CDC to help notify state and county health officials, who will follow up with anyone who may have been exposed to coronavirus.

What we know about the man who died

The unidentified man was 71 years old and had underlying health conditions, Placer County health officials said.

He was likely exposed to the virus on a Grand Princess cruise from San Francisco to Mexico between February 11 to 21. His death was announced Wednesday.

Shortly after the Grand Princess finished its Mexico trip on February 21, it started another cruise to Hawaii.

Princess Cruises said 62 of people on the current cruise were also on the previous voyage with the 71-year-old man.

How the testing will work

The Coast Guard will deliver test kits to the ship by helicopter. A medical team on board will then administer the tests.

The test samples will then be sent by helicopter to a lab in Richmond, California, Princess Cruises said.

The cruise line said federal health officials are requiring anyone from the previous voyage to remain in their rooms until they’ve been cleared.

The cruise ship canceled its stop in Ensenada, Mexico, which was scheduled for Thursday, and headed back toward San Francisco instead. It’s not clear exactly when the ship will stop near the coast of California.

Some passengers are confined to their rooms, but others aren’t

Passenger Cheri Breault Harris is confined to her room because she was a passenger on the previous voyage.

“They were going to examine us today, but that never happened,” Harris said Wednesday. “I guess they are waiting for the CDC to say what to do after we get to (San Francisco).”

Harris said she’s “not happy about being confined,” but “luckily, my husband and I like each other.”

“Spirits are as high as can be under the circumstances,” she said. “We are blessed to be healthy, comfortable and well-fed.”

In another part of the ship, Mark Pace and his wife Beth are celebrating her birthday on the cruise. They sailed from San Francisco to Hawaii, where they spent four days on several islands.

The Florida couple said they were not confined to their rooms as of Wednesday night. Pace said the cruise ship had canceled its theater shows, but the casino was open.

“We are a little nervous about it. We knew it was a possibility,” Pace said. “We came prepared with two weeks of extra medication and my laptop so that I could work if we were confined.”

Pace said they’ve noticed subtle changes on the cruise. They had to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer before getting a plate and silverware for the buffet.

“And crew handled everything,” he said. “We were not allowed to serve ourselves.”

US coronavirus cases and deaths keep rising

Health officials are urging local communities to think of ways to stop the coronavirus from spreading as the number of cases soared past 160 nationwide.

That number includes at least 46 former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the site of a recent coronavirus outbreak and quarantine.

At least 11 people have died from coronavirus across the US. In addition to the former Grand Princess passenger in California, 10 people have died in Washington state — including many who are linked to a long-term nursing hom near Seattle.

