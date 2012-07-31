National Civil Rights Museum Unveils 2012 Freedom Award Recipients

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(Memphis) The National Civil Rights Museum's 2012 Freedom Award ceremony will pay tribute to civil rights and humanitarian heroes and legends whose service and work are keeping the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior alive.

Beverly Robertson, museum president, used a video presentation to make the announcement of this year's honorees.

She said, "I have to tell you to have the local, national and the power of the international awards, we are so delighted."



Actress and producer Marlo Thomas will receive the Humanitarian Award.

The social activist and National Outreach Director for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis continues the work of her late father and hospital founder, Danny Thomas.

The video announcer's voice said, "The mission of St. Jude Research Hospital is to advance cures and means to prevention for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment consistent with the mission of Danny Thomas."



A longtime minister and educator is this year's National Freedom Award recipient. Dr. Bernard Lafayette is a noted civil rights activist who played a key role in the 1961 Freedom Rides.

Video announcer's voice said, "He never stopped believing in the future even when he was arrested with other riders in Jackson, Mississippi and jailed in Parchman State Prison Farm in 1961."



The International Freedom Award will be presented to Muhammad Yunus.

He created a bank that offers small loans for job creation for the poor in Bangladesh.

Video announcer said, "Muhammad Yunas established Grameen, a bank devoted to providing the poorest of Bangladesh with micro-loans."



And three friends who grew up in public housing in New Jersey and made a pact to beat the streets and attend medical school will also be honored.

Dr. Rameck Hunt, Dr. Sampson Davis and Dr. George Jenkins, better known as the Three Doctors, will receive the Legacy Award

Robertson said, "When you grow up and you're from public housing you have to work together to stay together, but with that determination and fortitude look at what can happen when you are focused."

The NCRM Freedom Award activities are scheduled for Tuesday, October 16 with a morning public forum at Temple of Deliverance Church of God in Christ and an award ceremony and gala that evening at the Memphis Cook Convention Center in downtown Memphis.