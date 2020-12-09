National Museum of African American Music to open next month

NEW YORK – APRIL 18: Blues Legend B.B. King performs his 10,000th concert at B.B. KIng Blues Club & Grill in Times Square on April 18, 2006 in New York City. King is a nine time Grammy Award winning musician who started his career in 1947. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Officials say a new museum in Tennessee that focuses on African American music will open next month in Nashville.

News outlets report the National Museum of African American Music will host a socially distanced ribbon cutting on Jan. 18 when it formally opens.

Members of the museum will be able to take tours on Jan. 23-24 and the facility will open to the public on Jan. 30.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the museum said it would limit the number of people inside the museum and all visitors would be required to wear masks.