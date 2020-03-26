National Civil Rights Museum to host virtual commemoration of Dr. King’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the coronavirus still having an impact on our community, the National Civil Rights Museum decided to host a virtual commemoration to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior on the anniversary of his death.

The virtual broadcast “Remember MLK: The Man. The Movement. The Moment” will air from 5 p.m to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, the 52nd anniversary of Dr. King’s death. It will include elements from MLK 50 and past ceremonies, along with a recording of The Mountaintop speech and a moment of silence at 6:01 p.m.

The museum wants to make the experience as interactive as possible. Here are some ways they hope you will get involved:

MUSICIANS CALL TO ACTION – To highlight what is considered one of Dr. King’s favorite songs, “Precious Lord,” musicians are asked to submit on April 4th via social media their rendition of the song made famous by Mahalia Jackson. Musicians are asked to hashtag #PreciousLord and #RememberingMLK so their posts can be shared.

STORYTIME – At Museum educator, Dory Lerner, will read the children’s book, Martin’s Big Words, provide activities and answer questions for parents and children to learn more about Dr. King and his principles.

Social Media – Visitors are encouraged to their stories and thoughts on Dr. King on the museum’s social media pages during the broadcast on April 4.

For more information, click here.