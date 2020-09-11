National Civil Rights Museum to host ‘Understanding White Privilege’ webinar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum plans to host a webinar next week on “Understanding White Privilege”.

With all the racial unrest going on, the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis says many white people are turning to them asking how they can get involved.

“We really need to start with having that conversation on white privilege, because it’s a difficult conversation, right?” said Veda Ajamu, manager of community outreach for the museum. “The National Civil Rights Museum is that place, not just a museum. We’re more than a museum. We are that place, that space where people can have difficult conversation.”

Some want a better understanding of the protests and why people of color feel they’re not treated fairly.

“It’s really helping white people to understand their privilege that others don’t have,” Ajamu said.

The museum says it’s key to dismantling systemic racism and not about pointing fingers.

“White privilege is basically the benefits and unearned advantages given to white people that are denied to often people of color,” Ajamu said.

Interaction with law enforcement spawned protests, but museum organizers say the differences in how people of color and white people are treated don’t stop there.

“You may be treated differently in a restaurant than a person of color,” Ajamu said. “You may be able to walk into a space that a person of color may not be able to walk in.”

Museum staff is hoping for diverse participation as they tackle this tough topic.

“So, who should attend this webinar? Frankly, I think everyone should attend it,” Ajamu said. “I think people that are in corporations, institutions, universities.”

The webinar is next Wednesday, September 16th, from 3 PM until 4 PM. It’s free, but you have to register in advance.

