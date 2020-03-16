National Civil Rights Museum to close due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum will close its doors Tuesday as health officials across the country continue to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but it was an important decision,” Chief Marketing Officer Faith Morris said.

Morris also said programming and events are cancelled as well including their April 4 event, which honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s the anniversary of his assassination.

“We really needed to move to the next step, because more than 70 percent of our visitors are travelers, and 49 of 50 states are impacted by this virus,” Morris said.

People drove from all over to see the museum before it closes.

“I’m kind of actually surprised it’s still open,” said Matt Kimber, who drove from Oklahoma City.

Morris says they are looking at different ways to commemorate Dr. King on April 4th. She suggested through social media, digital media and other communication initiatives.