National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis to reopen March 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum is scheduled to reopen next month after it was closed late last year during a surge in coronavirus cases in Memphis, Tennessee.

The museum said it is scheduled to reopen March 1.

Restrictions imposed by local health officials after a rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths led to the museum’s closure in December.

Based in Memphis, the museum chronicles the U.S. civil rights movement. It is located at the site of the former Lorraine Motel, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was fatally shot on April 4, 1968.