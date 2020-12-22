National Civil Rights Museum closed until further notice due to COVID directive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Nation Civil Rights Museum announced it will be closing its doors until further notice following Shelby County’s issuance of the latest health directive.

“In response to the Shelby County Health Department’s directive regarding COVID-19 yesterday, the museum will be closed until further notice,” the museum tweeted on Tuesday.

The museum did not give a reopening date.

Stricter health rules take effect on Saturday, Dec. 26. Starting Saturday, everyone is urged to stay home as much as possible. Additionally, indoor seating at restaurants is capped at 25% capacity, retail, grocery stores and gyms have to operate at 50% capacity and personal care businesses like hair salons have to operate by appointment only.

Any business found to be in violation of the new rules can be fiend $50 per violation.