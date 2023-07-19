MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — A pastor of a church in Mineola, Texas was arrested on Tuesday for charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to judicial records.

Timothy Nall, 68, is the pastor of Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in Mineola.

“We want justice for our family and for the previous victims that didn’t get justice,” said the family of the alleged victim.

This is the third charge brought against Nall for allegations of a sexual crime against a child. In 2014, he was indicted in Alcorn County, Mississippi on allegations from a sexual battery case that involved a young girl, according to our affiliate WREG.

At the time, Nall was the pastor of Farmington Baptist Church near Corinth, MS, and was accused of abusing a young girl when the child was 6 and 7 years old.

The case ended in a mistrial after two jurors could not agree on a verdict, according to WREG. He was then indicted again for sexual battery and a new count of fondling stemming from the same allegations.

Nall was released from the Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond on Tuesday.